Yaber Forays In India With K2s 4K Video Projector; Check out the Details!

Yaber has marked its entry in India with its all-new K2s 4K video projector, in partnership with Origin Marketing Pvt Ltd. With 4K resolution and sound by JBL and Dolby Audio, and more, this is safely a premium outdoor entertainment projector. Find out more details below.

Yaber K2s Projector: Specs and Features

The Yaber K2s projector is crafted out of aluminum and is molded into a cuboid form factor that is both compact and sleek. You can enjoy 4K cinematic content almost anywhere and at any angle. All you will need is a white screen to project on. The projector can feature up to 4K UHD resolution with 800 ANSI Lumens lamps and Auto Focus & Auto Keystone Correction.

To complement the superior visual capabilities, there is a dual 10W stereo speaker system tuned by JBL with Dolby Atmos certification and 360-degree Dolby Audio surround sound centerstage. One of the nifty tricks that the K2s got up its sleeve is that when not used as a projector, you can take advantage of the 20W built-in speakers to transform it into a Bluetooth speaker.

Additionally, the K2s supports Android TV natively with support for 7000+ apps, giving you access to over 400,000 movies and TV episodes. You can watch your favorite Movies and TV shows from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, and much more.

In terms of connectivity, the projector is equipped with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, a CER/ARC HDMI port, and a USB port for offline media playback, among other things.

Price and Availability

The Yaber K2s 4K projector has been launched at an attractive price of Rs 54,900. You can grab one for yourself today via Amazon for Rs 41,890.

Buy Yaber K2s 4K projector via Amazon