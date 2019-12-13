With smart displays becoming a thing in recent times, Xiaomi is reportedly prepping to jump on the bandwagon by launching what will be its first smart display in the market. According to Chinese tech blog, IT Home, the device will be called the Smart Display Speaker Pro 8 and, will seemingly be on the same lines as devices like the Google Nest Hub, Amazon Echo Show and Facebook Portal.

What’s more, a couple of images published by the blog also seemingly gives us our first look at what is supposedly the retail packaging of the device. As can be seen from the images below, the Xiaomi Smart Display Speaker Pro 8 will have a fairly substantial speaker at the bottom, with a tablet-sized touch panel affixed on top.

Google Translation also reveals that the Chinese text on the box refers to, among other things, ‘high-power speakers’ and ‘powerful sound’. It also reveals that the device will ship with a Hi-Fi audio processing chip from Texas Instruments with high efficiency, low distortion and advanced multi-band dynamic response control algorithm. It also has DTS audio and is rumoured to be priced at 599 yuan (around Rs. 6,000/ $86).

It will be interesting to see when the company will launch this product, but given that some of the units already seem to be packed and ready for shipping, it shouldn’t take long for that to happen. However, given that Xiaomi brings very few of its smart home products to India (apart from its Mi TVs, of course), we shouldn’t expect to get our hands on it any time soon.