Xiaomi Robot Vaccum Mop 2 Pro Introduced in India; Check out the Details

Xiaomi has added a new product to its IoT portfolio in the form of the Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro in India. This is the company’s second smart vacuum cleaner and comes with a bigger battery, more suction power, and more upgrades as compared to the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P. Have a look at the details.

Xiaomi Robot Vaccum Mop 2 Pro: Specs and Features

The Xiaomi Robot Vaccum Mop 2 Pro carries the same circular design as the Mop-P and has a mop made up of microfibers for easy water penetration and ensures faster floor drying. It comes equipped with the next-gen LDS Laser Navigation, which allows the vacuum cleaner to scan up to 10m distance accurately before cleaning the house or any other space.

This technology can map multiple floors, memorizes location, and can easily resume cleaning after getting charged. It has a suction power of 3000Pa, which is deemed 43% higher than what was offered with the Robot Vacuum Mop-P. There are 3 vacuum-mop modes and 4 suction power settings. It also supports Professional Mopping Mode 2.0 with high-frequency sonic speed power.

It also is backed by a bigger 5,200mAh battery, which can cover more than 2000 sq. ft. in a go. The vacuum cleaner has 19 high-precision sensors, a LIDAR anti-collision sensor, 6 cliff sensors, and anti-fall sensors for further ease of usage in different scenarios.

The Robot Vaccum Mop 2 Pro also has a bigger 250ml water tank, support for customized room cleaning plans, compatibility with the Xiaomi Home App, accessory support, and frequent OTA updates. Additionally, it works with Google Assistant and Alexa.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Mop 2 Pro is priced at Rs 25,999 and comes in a single black color. It is now up for pre-order and will be available to buy, starting July 23.

People can get up to Rs 1,500 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards, up to Rs.750 cashback on MobiKwik wallet, and a no-cost EMI option.