Microsoft Confirms Next-Gen Xbox Console ‘Project Helix’ that Runs Your Entire PC Library

The console war has entered a strange new chapter in 2026. For years, Microsoft pushed the idea that exclusives sell hardware. Sony built its reputation on exactly that. Now the atmosphere is shifting toward an era where the roles are reversed. PlayStation appears to be tightening its grip on exclusivity again, while Xbox is moving in the opposite direction, opening its ecosystem wider than ever. And that starts with the next-gen Xbox console, Project Helix.

Microsoft has officially confirmed the codename for its next-generation Xbox console, called Project Helix. The company is framing it less like a traditional console and more like a hybrid gaming PC. The reveal came from newly appointed Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, who shared early details about the system and Microsoft’s direction.

Sony reportedly plans to slow down first-party PC releases to reinforce the value of PlayStation hardware. In the latest reports, it is evident that PlayStation is not doing PC ports anymore. On the other hand, Xbox seems focused on access and flexibility. The next Xbox hardware aims to run both Xbox titles and PC games, potentially giving players access to multiple storefronts and software tools in one device.

Xbox ‘Project Helix’ Next-Gen Console Will “Play Xbox and PC Games”

Project Helix is still early in development, but the concept already signals a major transformation in Microsoft’s hardware strategy. Instead of a closed ecosystem built around exclusive games, the next Xbox could function more like a PC that happens to deliver a console-style experience. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma confirmed the project publicly in a short statement posted on social media:

“Great start to the morning with Team Xbox, where we talked about our commitment to the return of Xbox including Project Helix, the code name for our next generation console. Project Helix will lead in performance and play your Xbox and PC games. Looking forward to chatting about this more with partners and studios at my first GDC next week.”

Reports suggest the next-generation Xbox console may rely on AMD hardware and support a hybrid architecture. It might be capable of running traditional console games alongside PC titles. Rumors also point toward a system interface designed to feel like a console, even though it may technically run on a Windows-based environment.

If the plan holds, Project Helix could give players access to massive libraries across PC and Xbox platforms. The catch is obvious. Without strong exclusives, convincing players to buy the hardware could become difficult. Especially, if they end up going from a cool name like Helix to another Xbox 360S or something.

Sony appears to be betting on exclusivity again, while Microsoft is experimenting with freedom. The next console generation may not be about power alone. It may come down to two very different ideas of what a gaming platform should be.

We shall find out more about the next-gen Xbox console Project Helix at GDC 2026. Are you excited for the next Xbox hardware? Let us know in the comments.