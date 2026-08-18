Xbox Could Reveal a Surprise Sequel at Gamescom 2026, New Leak Suggests

A new leak suggests that Xbox could reveal a surprise sequel at Gamescom 2026 Opening Night Live, which airs on August 25, 2026. This report comes ahead of Xbox’s 25th Anniversary celebration on November 15 later this year.

Xbox to Reveal an ‘Unexpected Sequel’ at Gamescom 2026, Insiders Report

Industry insider NateTheHate shared the leak on ResetEra in response to a user asking whether the mystery Xbox game would be a sequel to “something recent” or a revival of an older IP. NateTheHate replied, “the former”, meaning it’s a sequel.

However, what makes Nate’s comments more intriguing is what he said next: “It’s not so much the game series that has my interest piqued (though I love the series)… but the developer involved. I’m really curious to see how they approach this IP.”

Xbox Rumors Point to Surprise 'unexpected' Sequel at Gamescom 2026



This would join confirmed demos for Fable, Gears of War: E-Day, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, and Minecraft Dungeons II, plus 25th anniversary celebrations and Opening Night Live on August 25 pic.twitter.com/EZ5XWzWAso — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) August 18, 2026

Windows Central’s Jez Corden further corroborated the rumor on his Xbox Two newsletter on Patreon, noting that “there might be a pretty big surprise (probably very unexpected sequel) reveal (not Banjo lol).” He stated that Xbox has lined up some “real announcements” for Gamescom 2026 and will announce multiple games at the event.

Based on insider leaks, the first clue could point towards a game that belongs to a series that recently received a new entry on Xbox. The second is that another developer is reportedly handling the sequel.

Thirdly, Nate hinted that the Xbox sequel’s “genre” could give away its identity before Gamescom. Most players think it’s a threequel to Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

On the other hand, new reports suggest that Microsoft is handing over Halo to Activision. Halo remains one of Xbox’s most beloved franchises, and Xbox recently released a remake of the first game in July. However, Halo: Campaign Evolved opened to mixed Steam reviews and failed to make a mark, which means it most likely could be a new Halo game.

Since Nate is “curious” to see how the developer approaches the IP, Sledgehammer Games’ rumored Halo multiplayer project could also fit the clues. However, these are all speculations based on recent reports.

So far, Xbox’s Gamescom 2026 lineup includes Fable, Gears of War: E-Day, Minecraft Dungeons II, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s collab with Samsung. In addition, Xbox’s 25th Anniversary celebrations are also confirmed to kick off at the event. Before it happens, you can claim a free Xbox 25th anniversary badge to show your fandom.

But Nate’s mysterious Xbox sequel tease at Gamescom 2026 could very well be something other than another Halo project. What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.