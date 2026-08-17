Samsung Is Giving You a Chance to Play Modern Warfare 4 Beta Early, Here’s How

Samsung has become the official TV, monitor, soundbar, and Wi-Fi speaker partner for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4. The company is celebrating the partnership by giving select players early access codes for the Open Beta.

According to Samsung’s official press release, the company will distribute Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta codes through the built-in Promotion app on eligible Samsung TVs via the Gaming Hub. The codes will allow selected players to join the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Beta early from August 21 to August 25.

Samsung is also bringing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 to Gamescom 2026, where visitors can try out the upcoming FPS on premium Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors.

Image Credit: Samsung

In addition, they will hand out Modern Warfare 4’s Vault Edition Battle.net game codes to select players visiting their Gamescom booth.

Samsung has confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will support a 32:9 super ultrawide aspect ratio for players experiencing the first-person shooter on the Odyssey G9 ultrawide monitor. Additionally, the company is integrating HDR10+ into the October title, which will significantly enhance its color and contrast.

Activision’s Head of Partnerships, Cody Neal, spoke on their collaboration with Samsung, stating that “Samsung’s display and gaming technologies provide an exciting way to experience Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. Partnering with Samsung allows us to showcase the game with clarity, scale, and responsiveness that complement the intensity at the heart of Call of Duty.”

So, if you own a Samsung device, you can try to get a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta Early Access code through the Samsung Promotion app. However, if you don’t own a Samsung device, you’re still in luck. You can grab a Modern Warfare 4 Early Access Beta code with Discord Nitro subscription until August 25.

Recently, Activision revealed that Modern Warfare 4’s Beta will include a campaign mission, titled ‘Entrenched’, for the first time in Call of Duty’s history. So, you should definitely look out for an early access code if you’re using Samsung devices.