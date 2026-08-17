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Future Halo Game Might Be Handed Over to Activision by Microsoft

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Halo: Campaign Evolved poster with Master Chief holding a gun and the Activision logo in the background.
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Microsoft is reportedly considering handing over the development of the next Halo project to Activision.
  • According to reports, Sledgehammer Games is also developing a Halo multiplayer project.
  • As per the source, Microsoft cancelled Activision’s original Halo pitch in June but remains open to exploring other options.
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According to a new report, Microsoft may be considering handing a future Halo project to Call of Duty publisher Activision.

Halo insider Rebs Gaming claims Xbox is considering having Activision develop a new Halo video game, with Call of Duty: Vanguard developer Sledgehammer Games potentially handling a new multiplayer title.

This wouldn’t be the first time Microsoft has worked with Activision on a Halo project, as the Call of Duty publisher developed a Halo prototype in June as part of its pitch to Xbox. However, Xbox pulled the plug in early July before the project could move past the early blockout phase.

According to the source, the project only featured basic gameplay mechanics before it was cancelled.

But the prospect of Activision developing a new Halo game is still on the table. According to Rebs Gaming’s report on YouTube, he spoke to a source who previously sent him information about Halo: Campaign Evolved, which turned out to be “100% true”.

Rebs explained, “They [the source] told me that Microsoft is exploring a proposition to have Activision help develop Halo games, which includes having Sledgehammer Games help develop a Halo multiplayer game.”

Halo Campaign Evo Masterchief
Image Credit: Halo/Xbox

However, Microsoft hasn’t greenlit anything yet. Recently, some reports revealed that Halo Studios outsourced parts of the development of Halo: Campaign Evolved to external studios, including big names like Ninja Theory, Virtuous, Turn 10 Studios, and Rare. Unfortunately, Halo Studios laid off multiple employees shortly after the remake’s release due to disappointing sales.

In addition, Halo: Campaign Evolved launched with mixed reviews, so Microsoft is understandably looking for another developer to helm the beloved FPS series. This aligns with Rebs Gaming’s video report, which suggests that Microsoft could take the same outsourcing approach beyond Activision to develop future Halo games.

Three years ago, Microsoft acquired Activision in a $69 billion merger, so it’s unsurprising that they would use the Call of Duty maker to develop Halo projects. However, the question is: can Activision handle developing both Halo and Call of Duty simultaneously? What do you think? Tell us in the comments section below.

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#Tags
#Halo#featured#Xbox
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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