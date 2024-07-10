X-Men ’97 Season 3 Writer Finalized by Marvel and He’s Good

Some time back Marvel Animation reimagined the age-old X-Men: The Animated Series and brought to us X-Men’97. This show became a massive success and people are now looking forward to the release of X-Men’97 Season 2. However, the show’s original writer, Beau DeMayo, has parted ways with Marvel and a new writer has been brought in to write Season 3 for X-Men’97.

Matthew Chauncey Will Write X-Men ’97 Season 3

Image Courtesy: IMDb

In the latest revelations, it has come to light that Matthew Chauncey, the Writer for What If… will be taking up the writer’s seat for X-Men’97 and will write Season 3 for X-Men’97. Beau DeMayo, before leaving the project, already wrote the script for Season 2 which is already in production. However, some revisions are done to DeMayo’s script with Matthew Chauncey taking over the project.

X-Men’97 generated massive popularity for itself. The show generated a massive viewer count of a whopping 4 Million within 5 days of the two-episode premiere of the series. X-Men’97 also became the first ever release by Marvel Studios to land a hundred percent Rotten Tomatoes rating.

So, it is pretty obvious that the stakes are high, and now, let’s see if Matthew Chauncey will be able to deliver the expectations bar that was set by Beau DeMayo. There’s still a lot of time before we get to see how his work is and till then, stay tuned with us for further updates!