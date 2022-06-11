World’s Largest 3D Holographic Display Unveiled; Check It out Here!

Earlier this month, we saw Looking Glass Factory, a Brooklyn-based company, introduce a brand new holographic 3D content format for the web in the form of Looking Glass Blocks. Now, the company has unveiled a massive 65-inch monitor that can display 3D, holographic content in high resolutions. Here are the details!

Looking Glass 65″ is a Massive Display for 3D Content

Looking Glass Factory, if you don’t know, is a US-based startup that focuses on the development and improvement of 3D and holographic content. That said, the company’s new Looking Glass 65-inch is the largest, high-resolution holographic display that can render and show immersive holographic 3D content in real-time.

According to Looking Glass Factory, the display is able to generate up to 100 different perspectives of 3D content and use 100 light points every 60th of a second to deliver an immersive view of holographic content that can be clearly viewed by up to 50 people at a time. It supports an 8K resolution and has a 16:9 aspect ratio. In a way, it is similar to the Looking Glass Portrait device, which the company unveiled back in 2020 as a personal holographic display.

Other details regarding the refresh rate, color-accuracy features, and I/O ports of the Looking Glass 65-inch are currently under wraps. However, it is worth mentioning that the massive holographic display is primarily designed for commercial uses like 3D marketing campaigns and to showcase featured products in retail spaces.

Price and Availability

Looking Glass Factory has not yet announced the price of the new display. As for the availability, the company is currently taking pre-orders for the Looking Glass 65-inch. It says that it will manufacture the display in “extremely limited quantities” for a limited initial production run.

If you are interested in getting one of these, you can register for a demo via the company’s official website. Do keep in mind that it is expected to be a pretty expensive product. For reference, there is a 16-inch and a 32-inch version of the display available on the official website that cost $3,000 (~ Rs 2,33,000) and $20,000 (~ Rs 15,54,000), respectively. So, would you buy the Looking Glass 65-inch when it starts shipping later this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.