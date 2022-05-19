Windows 11 Build 25120 Adds a New Search Bar to the Home Screen

Microsoft introduced a dedicated widgets panel with Windows 11 last year, which users can access by hovering their cursor over the weather icon in the bottom-left corner of the taskbar. Now, the tech giant is exploring ways to bring widgets and other “lightweight interactive content” to the home screen of Windows 11 with the new Windows 11 Build 25120. Check out the details below.

Windows 11 Build 25120: What’s New?

Microsoft has started rolling out a new Windows 11 build 25120 to the Dev channel for Windows Insiders. Other than making small changes and fixing existing bugs and issues, Microsoft has added a brand new feature that lets users pin an interactive search bar right on the home screen of their Windows-powered PC or laptop.

The search bar lets users search for any kind of content on the web and it will presumably use Microsoft’s own Bing search to find searched queries and show the results on Microsoft Edge, though Microsoft did not share much information on that. Moreover, the company says that this is one of the “conceptual features” it is working on and will eventually bring support for different widgets instead of just a search bar. There are chances that it may never make it to the stable version of Windows 11.

Furthermore, the new search bar does not show up for every Windows Insider running the latest build. Instead, it is available for select few users. You can check out a preview of how the search bar looks on the Windows 11 home screen in the header image.

The search bar can also be enabled or disabled via the “Show more options” in the Right-click Menu bar. It is worth mentioning that after installing the latest update, users need to reboot their system for the feature to take effect.

Other than this, Microsoft has fixed several existing bugs on the Windows 11 platform. The company also released ISO files for the build to allow users to do a clean installation. And, this update will also reach the ARM64 devices. You can check out the entire changelog on Microsoft’s official website to know more about the latest Windows 11 build 25120.

Also, if you like the idea of having widgets on your Windows 11 home screen and have access to the new search bar option in the latest build, you can give positive feedback about it to Microsoft via the Feedback Hub so that the company continues to further improve the feature and add support for more widgets and interactive content. Let us know your thoughts on having widgets right on your Windows 11 home screen in the comments below.