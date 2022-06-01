WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Edit Sent Messages

WhatsApp is soon to get a feature we all might have wished for at some point in time: the ability the edit a sent message. The Meta-owned messaging platform is reportedly working on the edit message feature for you to ensure that no mistakes are made. Here’s a look at what to expect.

WhatsApp’s Edit Messages Features in the Works

A recent report by WABetaInfo, which is known for tracking WhatsApp features, has revealed that WhatsApp has started work on the ability to edit sent text messages. This way, you will be able to rectify typos or maybe, change the message fully if needed.

This information comes five years after WhatsApp was rumored to introduce the edit option for messages. The idea was scrapped eventually but turns out, that 2022 might be the year for it to finally reach users.

The report also includes a screenshot, which showcases how the edit option will work. It’s revealed that the edit option will show up once a message is long-pressed. This option will pop up in addition to the Info and Copy options. All you would need to do is click on the Edit option, type the new message, and sent it again. You can have a look at it below.

Image: WABetaInfo

It is suggested that there won’t be any edit history to view all the edited versions of the message. That said, it could possibly be included in the final version of the feature. Plus, we don’t know if there will be a time limit on the feature similar to how it is for the Delete Message option. For those who don’t know, the ability to delete a message after it has been sent has a time window of about an hour. Post this, the message can’t be deleted.

It remains to be seen how WhatsApp plans its Edit option. Since it is currently under development, it is likely to take some time before it is available for beta and general users. The Edit option is also slated to reach Android, iOS, and desktop versions of WhatsApp. We will let you know whenever this happens, so, don’t forget to check out Beebom.com. Meanwhile, do tell us how would you feel after the Edit feature is introduced in the comments below.