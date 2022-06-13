WhatsApp Testing Missed Call Label and Redesigned Location Sticker

WhatsApp is constantly testing new features for users and according to recent sightings, the Meta-owned messaging platform is testing two new features, including a new label for missed calls and a redesigned location sticker. While the former is being tested for iOS, the latter is for Android. Check out the details below to find out more!

New WhatsApp Features Spotted!

Starting with the new label for missed calls, WhatsApp is spotted testing support for a new iOS 15 API that displays a “Silenced by Do Not Disturb” label for specific missed WhatsApp calls. The label appears for those calls in WhatsApp’s call history that were missed by the user when the Do Not Disturb mode was enabled for their iOS device.

For instance, if your iPhone is set to the Do Not Disturb mode for certain locations or time periods, some of your WhatsApp calls will be automatically silenced during that time and the new label will then appear in the call history section on WhatsApp.

However, it is worth mentioning that you need to be running iOS 15 or above on your iPhone to get the feature. Furthermore, the feature functions locally on your device. So there is no way for WhatsApp or the recipient to know that your call was silenced by the Do Not Disturb mode. You can check out a preview of it in the screenshot attached right below.

Image: WABetaInfo

Other than this, WhatsApp is testing a redesigned location sticker for Android. So now, there will a new location sticker in the drawing editor menu with a new green-colored location icon. You can check out the preview of the new location sticker in the image attached below.

Image: WABetaInfo

Now, as for the availability of the new WhatsApp features, the new Do Not Disturb label for missed calls is currently available on WhatsApp beta for iOS on Testflight. Coming to the new location sticker on Android, it is currently available to certain WhatsApp beta testers on Android. More beta testers are expected to get it in the coming weeks.

However, it is currently unclear when these features will make their way to stable users. So, stay tuned for further updates, and let us know your thoughts on the new WhatsApp features in the comments below.