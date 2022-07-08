WhatsApp Planning on Introducing Captions for Documents

Adding to the list of features WhatsApp is testing this year, we have an update for document sharing. The new feature will allow you to add captions to a document while sharing it so it is easier to find. Here are the details to know.

New Improvements for Documents Being Tested

A recent report by WABetaInfo suggests that the Meta-owned messaging platform is testing the ability to add captions to documents on its desktop version. While sharing a document, a text field will now appear to add the caption. This comes after WhatsApp recently introduced the ability to share documents and media up to 2GB in size.

Shared documents will now be easier to find if you remember the caption. This is similar to how you can add captions to photos and videos while sharing them. A screenshot was also shared, which shows what the UI will look like. Here’s a look at it.

Image: WABetaInfo

However, you should know that this feature is still a test and it will take some time before it goes official. It is also expected to reach WhatsApp for Android and iOS too. There are chances it may never leave WhatsApp for Desktop beta, though. So, it’s best to wait for more details on this.

In addition, WhatsApp is expected to introduce an updated version of multi-device support, which will allow you to use WhatsApp on multiple smartphones. This feature, although not official yet, is also expected to support east chat syncing, as per a recent WABetaInfo report.

The feature will sync chats between the primary device and the companion one. But, this may take a while to complete. This is under development and it remains to be seen when this new ability reaches beta as well as the general users. We will keep you posted on whatever WhatsApp brings (or is thinking to bring) to the table. So, stay tuned for further updates!