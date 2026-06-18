We Get a New Look at Vice City Skyline in GTA 6 − It’s Magnificent

GTA 6 is arguably the biggest video game release of the year. Today, Rockstar Games has finally announced the GTA 6 pre-order date and the official cover art in a brand new video. However, the box art wasn’t the only visual treat fans got – the website got a glow-up and revealed a brand new look at the Vice City skyline in GTA 6, and trust us, it’s magnificent.

GTA 6 New Look Reveals Stunning Vice City Skyline That’s Already Pulling In Future Citizens

Rockstar Games updated their GTA 6 webpage on the official website, and it shows a short clip of the Vice City skyline sprawling with liveliness during the golden hour. Fans would be able to spot iconic GTA 6 map locations in the image like Port Gellhorn, Leonida Keys, and Vice City as the skyscrapers are lit up in neon in front of a violet-orange skyline.

It is November 19, 2026, the first look at a neon-drenched GTA 6 Vice City pic.twitter.com/KAQ78hK7Gg — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) June 18, 2026

The video zooms out from the port to the skyscrapers nearby, and as you can already imagine, this is going to be a GTA city that never sleeps. But that’s not all. Right as you scroll past the Vice City skyline, the official plotline of the game appears that says, “When an easy score lands Jason and Lucia in a conspiracy stretching across the entire state of Leonida, the young criminal couple find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America – forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

GTA 6 Vice City Skyline Has Got Some Major Upgrades Since the First Trailer

Now, looking back at the explosive moment that broke it all – the first GTA 6 trailer, which was released on December 5, 2023, and fans jamming to songs like Tom Petty’s Love is a Long Road, the Vice City Skyline has received some serious upgrades.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Since the second GTA 6 trailer was more about the in-game world, the first trailer took a rather scenic route so fans can soak in the world of Vice City once again. The trailer began with a skyline just before golden hour, but as the video went on, the world of GTA 6 started to proceed as the moment skyscrapers lit up in the night.

However, right near the 30-second mark on the trailer, the aerial shot showed a familiar Vice City skyline at golden hour that Rockstar just released on the website. Comparing the two shots, the colors in the sky are far more realistic and prettier in the new shot, as well as the light on the skyscrapers has personality, rather than just a white speck on a black block.

Looking at the kind of detail Rockstar has put into the game, it’s safe to say GTA 6’s budget would have crossed $3 billion, as predicted by industry experts. So, what do you think about the new Vice City skyline? Let us know in the comments below!