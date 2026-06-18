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GTA 6 Is Already Wrecking Work Schedules as One Company Shuts Down for Launch Day

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Jason and other characters in GTA 6
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • Burger Motorsports announced a temporary business pause on GTA 6 launch day.
  • The automotive tuning company is offering its employees a day off to play GTA 6.
  • The management also confirmed that operations will resume after their employees finish at least one GTA 6 mission.
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There is a running joke among the GTA community that the world will undergo a widespread shutdown when GTA 6 finally launches. And now that’s becoming a reality, with Burger Motorsports, the race-car performance tuner manufacturer in California, announcing a temporary operational pause on GTA 6’s release day.

Burger Motorsports Calls GTA 6 an “Unprecedented Cultural Event” and Decided Work Could Wait

Gamers have been sharing screenshots on social media of emails to their workplace for paid leave around the time GTA 6 launches later this year. But for the first time, Burger Motorsports, a renowned company located in California, has announced a temporary suspension of operations on November 19, 2026, the day GTA 6 releases worldwide on consoles first. The company shared an internal notice regarding a temporary shutdown on Instagram.

The management noted that they are facing numerous employee scheduling conflicts, as many staff members have notified that they will be busy in “Vice City” on the launch day. Therefore, Burger Motorsports management has revealed that customers may experience delays across all departments, including Customer Support, Order Processing, Shipping, Engineering, Social Media, and General Productivity, due to the temporary shutdown.

“Several team members have already notified management that they will be unavailable, unreachable, and/or ‘in Vice City’ for the duration of the day”

Burger Motorsports GTA 6 shutdown
Image Credit: Instagram/Burger Motorsports

Furthermore, the management confirmed that the company plans to return to standard operations the day after their employees have spent a good amount of time exploring the initial locations of GTA 6 or have completed at least one mission. Therefore, the automotive tuning company is giving all employees an entire day off to take their sweet time playing as Jason or Lucia before they return to work the next day.

Now, Burger Motorsports has become the first company to announce a temporary operational pause to celebrate the “unprecedented cultural event”, i.e., GTA 6’s release. This is just the tip of the iceberg, as many more companies will join Burger Motorsports, resulting in a global operational shutdown. As you can see here, none of the other video games releasing in 2026 can come close to the hype GTA 6 has generated thus far.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has transcended from just another video game to one of the biggest cultural events in history. So, stay tuned to watch the new GTA game wreck the work schedules of many more companies in the coming days. That said, what do you think about Burger Motorsports’ temporary closure due to GTA 6’s release? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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