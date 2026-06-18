GTA 6 Is Already Wrecking Work Schedules as One Company Shuts Down for Launch Day

There is a running joke among the GTA community that the world will undergo a widespread shutdown when GTA 6 finally launches. And now that’s becoming a reality, with Burger Motorsports, the race-car performance tuner manufacturer in California, announcing a temporary operational pause on GTA 6’s release day.

Burger Motorsports Calls GTA 6 an “Unprecedented Cultural Event” and Decided Work Could Wait

Gamers have been sharing screenshots on social media of emails to their workplace for paid leave around the time GTA 6 launches later this year. But for the first time, Burger Motorsports, a renowned company located in California, has announced a temporary suspension of operations on November 19, 2026, the day GTA 6 releases worldwide on consoles first. The company shared an internal notice regarding a temporary shutdown on Instagram.

The management noted that they are facing numerous employee scheduling conflicts, as many staff members have notified that they will be busy in “Vice City” on the launch day. Therefore, Burger Motorsports management has revealed that customers may experience delays across all departments, including Customer Support, Order Processing, Shipping, Engineering, Social Media, and General Productivity, due to the temporary shutdown.

“Several team members have already notified management that they will be unavailable, unreachable, and/or ‘in Vice City’ for the duration of the day”

Image Credit: Instagram/Burger Motorsports

Furthermore, the management confirmed that the company plans to return to standard operations the day after their employees have spent a good amount of time exploring the initial locations of GTA 6 or have completed at least one mission. Therefore, the automotive tuning company is giving all employees an entire day off to take their sweet time playing as Jason or Lucia before they return to work the next day.

Now, Burger Motorsports has become the first company to announce a temporary operational pause to celebrate the “unprecedented cultural event”, i.e., GTA 6’s release. This is just the tip of the iceberg, as many more companies will join Burger Motorsports, resulting in a global operational shutdown. As you can see here, none of the other video games releasing in 2026 can come close to the hype GTA 6 has generated thus far.

Grand Theft Auto 6 has transcended from just another video game to one of the biggest cultural events in history. So, stay tuned to watch the new GTA game wreck the work schedules of many more companies in the coming days. That said, what do you think about Burger Motorsports’ temporary closure due to GTA 6’s release? Let us know in the comments below.