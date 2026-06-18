‘GTA 6 Before GTA 6’ Challenge Has an Indie Dev Racing to Finish an AI Clone Before Rockstar

GTA 6 will no doubt be the biggest game launch of 2026. With other top developers scrambling for a release date for their games that is nowhere near the GTA 6 release date, one company wants to directly challenge them instead. An AI company named Hypercho is creating a GTA 6 clone and is planning to launch it before GTA 6.

Vibe Coding GTA 6 Clone is Closer to Release Than GTA 6

GT-Caliber, or the GTA 6 clone, is being developed by a small AI startup as a challenge. They are trying to see if AI can create a GTA-level game. Although the team started using Anthropic’s Claude model with Godot at the beginning, they have since moved to Unreal Engine 5 to speed up the development. With fans already expecting GTA 6 trailer 3, no one planned for a GTA 6 clone trailer instead.

This is the ultimate vibe coding challenge undertaken by anyone, and its scale is so bizarre that the challenge is almost laughable. However, I shudder to think what might happen if they do succeed in creating even a resemblance of a game that looks like GTA purely using AI and a couple of months of work. The only worse scenario than that is if I actually enjoy playing the GTA 6 clone after its release!

Thus far, the development doesn’t look anywhere near competing with Rockstar Games, and with GTA 6’s budget being $3 billion, it makes sense. The graphics revealed in their latest development video show classic UE5 graphics, but the lack of style and design flatness is something you may find in a Roblox game. Although I must give credit that, in eight days, they have created a working shape of a game, and just using AI.

However, even though the game is made using AI, it is not without cost. According to the developers, they are spending quite a lot on credits. This is expected, as creating a game from scratch using AI loop agents is no simple task, especially if you want the code to actually work.

Image Credit: X

The community reaction has also been fairly positive so far. However, this might be because no actual gamer is taking it seriously. It may very well be seen as an AI enhancement project rather than an actual attempt at game development that is being supported here.

The challenge first began on June 10, 2026. With no GTA 6 delay being reaffirmed, the game is set to release this November. So, there are still a couple of months for Hypercho to develop the game’s clone. What the future holds is still unclear, but I do hope it’s not filled with games made using AI. Although I personally have no issues with asset generation or R&D using AI for development, the sheer thought of having soulless games flooding the gaming market is horrifying.

So, what’s your opinion of GT-Caliber? Do you see yourself playing AI games in the future, or do you agree with me that the human touch in games is what makes them special? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.