Analysts Forecast GTA 6 Will Sell 45 Million Copies at Launch and That Number is Just Absurd

A recent poll has exploded online that talked about how many copies GTA 6 will sell in the first 24 hours. And the result? The majority voted for a double amount of sales compared to what was seen during GTA 5. However, there was a major outbreak of discussion when an analyst report suggested that Rockstar Games could sell more than 45 million copies at launch. These projections indicate that GTA 6 sales could not only break the gaming records but potentially become one of the biggest entertainment launches in history.

Analysts Predict Massive GTA 6 Sales Numbers for Launch Day

All of this started from a recent analysis by a well-known investment firm, Piper Sandler, estimating the GTA 6 sales surpassing 45 million units at launch. This is not a guessing game or a random number estimated from the GTA 6 Trailer 3 hype. The forecast is based on the engagement data on GTA 6’s rapidly growing community, particularly on Reddit.

The firm believes that the interest in GTA 6 has reached unprecedented levels, and there are millions of people scouring the internet and socials for leaks on the final trailer release date. The game has got extraordinary momentum, and it is a major growth catalyst for its parent company, Take-Two.

Image Credit: Rockstar

The excitement is easy to understand since this is Rockstar’s new GTA game after more than a decade of waiting, followed by two significant delays. The second GTA 6 trailer itself has generated hundreds of millions of views, while the discussions on the Reddit community r/GTA6 continue to dominate the community.

The subreddit itself attracts approximately 900,000 weekly visitors. Analysts believe that this number could easily climb up to 1.3 million weekly visitors by launch. And historically, most AAA game launches have shown a correlation between the launch sales and subreddit traffic.

So, the first model made by the investment firm projects that with the weekly visitor count of 1.3 million and a rough 35x sales multiplier equals around 46 million copies sold. Moreover, a second model starting with roughly 900,000 weekly visitors and a larger 53x multiplier results in an estimated amount of 46 million units again.

The Console Math Makes This 45 Million Sales Forecast Sound Absolutely Absurd

Well, GTA 6 forced the entire industry to move out of November, and it naturally shows the massive effect it has on the industry. However, not everyone is convinced that the sales will reach such staggering heights. Some even pointed out that it takes months for some massive AAA titles to achieve such numbers.

The biggest issue with the calculation here is the prediction part. There may not be enough people fully convinced to buy the game right at launch. As of 2026, PlayStation has sold more than 93 million units all around the world, while Xbox Series X and S have sold roughly 34 to 35 million units. Both console sales combined, it comes to approximately 128 million consoles worldwide.

So, if GTA 6 were to sell 45 million copies at launch, it would mean more than 35% of console owners would purchase the game right at launch. This estimation seems unrealistic. No matter how big the gaming franchise is, estimating that more than one-third of the console population will purchase the game seems extremely optimistic for now.

Comparing the game to its prequel, GTA 5 sold 11.2 million copies on its launch day; therefore, a prediction of 20 million copies of GTA 6 to be sold on its first day seems more logical and achievable. Still, whether the prediction is accurate or not, the number of GTA 6 sales will be something that the gaming industry has never witnessed before.