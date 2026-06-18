GTA 6 Pre-Order Date Revealed Along with Official Cover Art

Rockstar Games has officially begun its Summer Marketing for GTA 6 today. Putting an end to the speculations, it has been officially confirmed that GTA 6 pre-orders will start on June 25.

The pre-order start date announcement comes from the official Rockstar Games X account. The developer has shared a short 30-second video revealing the official cover art for GTA 6. Buyers will be able to purchase the title on digital storefronts for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as select retailers if you wish to grab a disc.

Here is the first look at the GTA 6 box art pic.twitter.com/W4K0ESdONZ — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) June 18, 2026

The teaser opened with familiar music, as fans would expect from a GTA game set in Vice City, and it’s no wonder if it made its way to the opening screen of GTA 6, like Mona Da Vinci was in GTA 5. We could only expect to see it become part of the GTA 6 song list.

When it comes to the cover art, you can see GTA 6 characters like Jason and Lucia close to one another, Vice City legend Boobie Ike, whom you’ll often run gigs for, viral influencer Bae Luxe on the bottom left tile, and Raul Bautista, who is an expert at heists and the perfect partner for Jason and Lucia’s antics.

But that’s not all – the cover art also features a helicopter flying on the Vice City skyline, a speedboat with a pink flamingo flying above it, a gold supercar which can surely be one of the fastest rides in GTA 6, the returning alligator from trailer 1, and a stuntman hitting a wheelie on a pink motorcycle.

GTA 6 story plotline revealed on the official website



"When an easy score lands Jason and Lucia in a conspiracy stretching across the entire state of Leonida, the young criminal couple find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America – forced to rely on each… pic.twitter.com/cHxvZqH4Qx — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) June 18, 2026

The GTA 6 webpage on Rockstar’s website also got a decent overhaul. The page now shows a Vice City skyline at golden hour with lit-up buildings, boats, and the shoreline in all its glory. As you scroll down, you’ll also see the official plotline of the game, which goes, “When an easy score lands Jason and Lucia in a conspiracy stretching across the entire state of Leonida, the young criminal couple find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America – forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

This is the first time Rockstar has officially broken radio silence on GTA 6 since trailer 2 on May 6, 2026. While pre-order rumors and leaks have had their day on Best Buy affiliate listings and Xbox Store placeholders, all speculation regarding the GTA 6 price could finally be put to rest on June 25, 2026.

So, are you excited for GTA 6 pre-orders? Which edition and platform would you go for? Let us know in the comments below!