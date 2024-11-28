Watson Series Trailer Released: A Spin-off No One Expected

We all are familiar with the spoils of Sherlock Holmes, however, his friend and partner, Doctor John Watson is often left in the shadows. Now, looks like it’s time for Doctor John Watson to step into the spotlight. The trailer for an upcoming series ‘Watson’ has been released by CBS which starts Morris Chestnut as Doctor John Watson. So, let’s take a look at what we have on our plates!

Watson takes place six months after Sherlock Holmes was “killed”, IYKYK, by Moriarty. This series shows us how Doctor John Watson sprang back into restarting his medical career once again. However, mysteries are not done with John since he becomes the head of a clinic that specializes in figuring out rare disorders.

On top of that, based on the trailer for the Watson series, it seems like his past is not yet done with him and we might get to see a new character appear in the role of Moriarty.

‘Watson’ will be released on January 26, 2025, on CBS right after the end of the AFC Championship game at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT. However, after this premiere, the series will be released in a one-episode-per-week fashion from February 16, every Sunday at 10:00 P.M ET/PT. So, what do you guys think about the upcoming series? Do let us know in the comments and stay tuned with us for further updates!