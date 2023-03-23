Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition Introduced in India; Starts at Rs 23,999

Vu Televisions has introduced the new Premium TV 2023 Edition in India. The new 4K TV comes in two display sizes: 43-inch and 55-inch and runs Google TV OS, among other attractive features. Check out the price, features, and more below.

Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition: Specs and Features

The new Vu Premium TV comes with a 3-side frameless design and a 4K LED IPS display with 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, an AI Picture Booster, and HDR10. The 43-inch and 55-inch displays also come with supports for Digital Noise Reduction, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Dynamic Contrast, and Game mode.

The audio setup includes two large speakers and two tweeters, which provide a sound output of 50W. This also comes with support for Dolby Audio and surround sound. There are a couple of modes to try too, including the Night and Sound Only modes.

The new Vu TV runs Google TV OS, which provides access to a number of apps and popular OTT apps via the Play Store. It also supports an in-built Chromecast. Google TV OS also comes with parental controls and the Kids mode. The various connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Bluetooth version 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, AV input, and Ethernet.

There’s a 64-bit quad-core processor to handle all the tasks, along with support for 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The new Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition comes with a hotkey ActiVoice remote control, which provides access to Google Assistant. It also has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and YouTube.

Price and Availability

The Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 43-inch model and Rs 32,999 for the 55-inch variant. Both options can be purchased via Amazon, Flipkart, the company’s website, and even leading retail stores.

Buy Vu Premium TV 2023 Edition via Amazon