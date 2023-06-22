Vivo Y36 5G with a 90Hz Display and 50MP Cameras Introduced in India

Vivo has launched the affordable Vivo Y36 5G smartphone in India. The device is priced under the Rs 20,000 price segment and offers features like a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 680, and much more. Have a look at the price, features, and more details below.

Vivo Y36 5G: Specs and Features

The Y36 5G comes with a plastic back and a flat aluminum mid-frame and features the Dynamic Dual Ring design. It has a 6.64-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved design and support for a 90Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 5G mobile platform fabricated under the 6nm process. It can offer up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. This is complemented by a 5,000mAh battery that keeps the device up and running. There is support for 44W fast wired charging as well.

The smartphone comes with a triple camera array, including a 50MP primary camera. There is a 2MP bokeh and a 2MP macro lens as well. The front camera stands at 16MP. There are camera features like Night, Portrait, Pano, Live Photo, Slow-Mo, and much more.

It runs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, eSIM support, NFC, and more. It also comes with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Y36 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 16,999. It will be available via Flipkart, the official Vivo store, and Vivo-authorized retailers. As of now, we do not know the official sale date.

You can grab the Y36 in Vibrant Gold and Meteor Black color options.