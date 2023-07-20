Vivo Y27 With 44W Flash Charge Launched In India for Rs 14,999

Vivo has launched its all-new Y27 smartphone in India with an affordable price tag. With an interesting color option and features like a 2.5D curved glass body and 44W fast charging, the smartphone is sure to attract customers who are looking to purchase a new smartphone under Rs 15,000. Keep reading to know more about the device.

Vivo Y27: Specs and Features

The Vivo Y27 ships with a flat aluminum mid-frame and a glass back with diamond-like pattern. It sports a 6.64-inch 2.5D curved Full HD LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Weighing only 190 grams, the smartphone is both sleek and lightweight.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. This is complemented by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W Flash Charge support.

The smartphone comes with a dual camera array, including a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP bokeh sensor. The front camera stands at 8MP. There are camera features like Night, Portrait, Pano, Live Photo, Slow-Mo, and much more.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, dual nano SIM, and much more. It runs Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 out of the box.

Price and Availability

The Vivo Y27 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the sole 6GB+128GB variant. It will be available for purchase via the official Vivo store, Flipkart, and Amazon, starting today.

You can grab yours at launch in Burgandy Black or Garden Green color options.