Vivo V27 Series Introduced in India; Starts at Rs 32,999

Vivo has finally introduced the new Vivo V27 series, including the V27 and the V27 Pro in India. The phones come with a color-changing back design, the new Night Portrait with Aura Light feature, and much more. Have a look at the price, features, and more.

Vivo V27 and V27 Pro: Specs and Features

The primary highlight of the Vivo V27 series is the Color Changing Fluorite AG Glass technology (for the Magic Blue color variant), which goes from light blue to dark blue when the UV light hits the back panel. There’s the Noble Black color too but this doesn’t change colors.

Then there’s the Night Portrait with Aura Light feature, which helps take detailed and studio-quality Night Portraits. The Vivo V27 and the V27 Pro come with a 50MP primary shooter with a Sony IMX766V sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. This is accompanied by a 50MP selfie shooter with Autofocus. There are interesting camera features to try out. The India-focused Wedding Style Portrait, Real-Time Extreme Night Vision, Super Night Mode, Super Night Video, Micro Movie mode, and more.

The phones feature a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits of peak brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and Full HD+ screen resolution. There’s support for up to 12GB of RAM (with up to 8GB of additional RAM) and 256GB of storage.

A 4,600mAh battery backs up the Vivo V27 series and supports 66W FlashCharge tech, which can provide a 50% charge in about 19 minutes. Both of them run Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13. The difference is in the chipset. While the Vivo V27 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, the standard V27 gets a Dimensity 7200 chipset.

Furthermore, the Vivo V27 series supports the Game Boost Mode, an All-Round Audio Enhancement feature, Ultra Large Vapor Chamber Bionic Cooling System, 5G support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.

Vivo has also introduced the Vivo TWS Air with up to 25 hours of battery life, 12mm drivers, DeepX 2.0 stereo sound effects, Google Fast Pair support, Bluetooth version 5.2, and more.

Price and Availability

The Vivo V27 series starts at Rs 32,999 and will be available to buy, starting March 23 via Flipkart, the company’s website, and leading retail stores. The Vivo TWS Air retails at Rs 3,999. Here’s a look at the prices of all the configurations.

Vivo V27 Pro

8GB+128GB: Rs 37,999

8GB+256GB: Rs 39,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 42,999

Vivo V27

8GB+128GB: Rs 32,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 36,999

As for the offers, interested buyers can get a discount of Rs 3,000 (HDFC Bank, ICICI, and Kotak Mahindra bank), a cashback of Rs 3,500 on pre-booking the phones offline (ICICI, Kotak, and HDB Financial services), and Rs 1,000 off on the Vivo TWS Air earbuds if bought with any of the Vivo V27 phones.

Featured Image: Vivo V27 Pro