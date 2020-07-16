The truly wireless earphones market in India has seen some great new additions over the past couple of months. The Sony WF-XB700, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, and Realme Buds Q are some of the key examples across different price brackets. Chinese giant Vivo does not want to be left behind and has joined the party with the launch of its own TWS earphones in India. It is called the Vivo TWS Neo and arrive with aptX, Bluetooth 5.2, and low-latency support.

Vivo TWS Neo: Specs and Features

At this point, it is pretty much given that TWS earbuds resemble the pioneer – Apple AirPods. Vivo TWS Neo is no different but comes in a Starry Blue color, alongside the Moonlight White, that looks super cool. Each earbud weighs just 4.7 grams while the charging case weighs around 46 grams. It looks easily pocketable and includes an LED battery indicator, with the Vivo branding upfront.

Vivo TWS Neo earbuds come equipped with 14.2mm drivers and support for aptX and AAC high-definition audio codecs. The company has also developed the DeepX sound system for its TWS earbuds. It offers three sound modes — Mega Bass, Clear Voice, and Clear High Pitch and supports most audio apps.

These earbuds connect over Bluetooth 5.2, auto-pair with Vivo phones (in a manner similar to AirPods with iPhones), bring along an 88ms low-latency mode, which will come in handy for gamers, and touch controls. Yeah, Vivo TWS Neo supports a touch-sensitive stem that lets you control the volume. You can slide a finger over the stem to adjust volume, tap twice to control playback and access Google Assistant.

One of the features that should be mandatory for TWS earbuds is ‘Find My TWS’ so you don’t misplace these tiny earbuds here and there. Vivo TWS Neo supports it and will make the charging case beep once the phone is in range to help you locate them easily. They’re also IP54 water-resistant, which is great.

Finally, Vivo TWS Neo includes a 25mAh battery in each earbud and a 400mAh battery inside the charging case. These earbuds are claimed to offer up to 4.5 hours of music playback, which is pretty decent. You can take it up to a total of 22.5 hours with the charging case.

The company also details the charging times for both the earbuds and charging case. It’s great to have all of this information handy as a user. The earbuds charge in about 45 minutes while fully charging the case takes around 100 minutes over USB-C, claims Vivo.

Price and Availability

Vivo TWS Neo has been priced at Rs. 5,990 (around $79.99) in India. It will go on sale starting from 24th July via major e-commerce and offline stores.