Vivo T2 5G Series Launched in India; Starts at Rs 12,999

Vivo has launched the new T2 series, consisting of the Vivo T2 and the T2x 5G smartphones in India. These phones fall in the budget category and come with Android 13, the option to extend RAM, and much more. You can have a look at the details below.

Vivo T2 and T2x: Specs and Features

The Vivo T2 and the T2x come with the now-standard design; flat edges and big camera housings. The front has a waterdrop notch. The T2 5G gets a 6.38-inch AMOLED Full HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits of peak brightness, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The T2x 5G, on the other hand, has a bigger 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD display without any high refresh rate.

Vivo T2 5G

The Vivo T2 is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and the T2x gets the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. They come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both support extended RAM 3.0 for up to 8GB of extra RAM.

On the camera front, the Vivo T2 houses a 64MP OIS primary camera and a 2MP bokeh snapper. There’s a 16MP selfie camera. The Vivo T2x features a 50MP main camera with a 2MP bokeh camera, along with an 8MP front shooter. There’s support for features like 4K video recording with Anti-Shake technology, Super Night mode, dual-view video, Bokeh Flare Portrait, and much more.

The Vivo T2 gets a 4,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge technology while the T2x settles for just 18W with a bigger 5,000mAh battery. Both run FunTouch OS 13 based on Android 13, feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more.

The Vivo T2 5G comes in Nitro Blaze and Velocity Wave colors and the Vivo T2x 5G can be bought in Marine Blue, Aurora Gold, or Glimmer Black colors.

Price and Availability

The Vivo T2 series starts at Rs 12,999 and will be available via Flipkart. While the Vivo T2 will be up for grabs on April 18, the T2x will go on sale, starting April 20. Have a look at the prices below.

Vivo T2 5G

6GB+128GB: Rs 18,999

8GB+128GB: Rs 20,999

Vivo T2x 5G

4GB+128GB: Rs 12,999

6GB+128GB: Rs 13,999

8GB+128GB: Rs 15,999

If you buy the Vivo T2 5G, you can get a discount of Rs 1,500 on the use of an HDFC or ICICI Bank card. And if your choice is the Vivo T2x 5G, you can avail of a discount of Rs 1,000.