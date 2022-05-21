Vodafone Idea (Vi) Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription with New Rs 151 Pack

Vodafone Idea aka Vi has a new prepaid plan for us that costs Rs 151. This is an add-on pack that offers users three months of Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free. It comes in addition to the existing prepaid plans that offer free access to Disney+ Hotstar. Here’s what all benefits the new plan offers.

Vi Rs 151 Pack Benefits, Validity, and More

The new Rs 151 add-on pack includes 8GB of 4G data and comes with a validity of 30 days. Since it’s an add-on pack, benefits like calling and messaging aren’t involved.

But, it does offer three months of Disney+ Hotstar, which will be a mobile subscription. Hence, you will only be able to enjoy the IPL 2022 content, movies, and TV shows on just your smartphone.

For those who don’t know, Vi also has the Rs 499, Rs 601, Rs 901, Rs 1,066, and Rs 3,099 prepaid plans that come with a year’s Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for free. The Rs 499 offers 2GB of data/day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS a day, access to Vi Movies and TV shows, weekend data rollover feature, up to 2GB of extra data for free, and more for 28 days.

The Rs 601 offers increased 3GB of data per day for 28 days. Other benefits are the same as the Rs 499 plan. The Rs 901 is also like the Rs 601 plan but with an increased 70 days of validity. The Rs 1,066 and the Rs 3,099 plans are similar to the Rs 499 plan with more validity of 84 days and 365 days, respectively.

Vi’s new Rs 151 pack joins the recently introduced Rs 82 add-on pack that has access to premium content on SonyLIV and 4GB of data for 14 days. The SonyLIV subscription is for mobile and is valid for 28 days.

The new Vi Rs 151 pack is now live on the telecom operator’s website and the Vi app. So, will you go for it? Let us know in the comments below.