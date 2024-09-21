Valorant Patch 9.08 Updates Brings Changes to Sunset Map; Fans Unhinged

Constant changes are what make Valorant feel fresh. Whether it’s a change to agents or maps, you will always see Riot Games bring something interesting to the meta. With that intention, it seems Riot is making changes to the Sunset map. Here are all the new changes coming to the Valorant Sunset map with patch 9.08, according to the latest dev updates.

All Sunset Map Changes Coming to Valorant

In the dev updates, the Valorant developers mention how they want to shift how Sunset is played. One of the developers said, “We are adjusting B site to make it more defensible.” This indicates that Valorant devs want to shift the heavy Cypher meta away from Sunset B. Here are all the changes coming in the Sunset map with patch 9.08:

B site on Sunset is one of the most retake-friendly sites in the game. A few changes are coming to adjust that meta and balance it. The divider screen on B main is now shifted towards the left side. Moreover, the pillar is now adjusted, and a caved part is added for extra safety.

Furthermore, a wall is added to the platform for extra protection. We all know the Kang Kang moment in VCT 2024 made this change happen. The elevated box in the corner before the Boba entry is now also being shifted to the platform. This is the first time Riot is touching the map since Sunset was released in Valorant.

The mid-part of the map will receive little to no change. The corner closer to the attacker’s wall in mid is now removed. Good bye beautiful tree. Well, the wall now features a box. This is to help the aggressive players who push the angle as the box gives them a fair cover.

Fans Think Changes Don’t Address Real Issues

While the changes are still upcoming, fans are not interested in these changes. According to one fan, the changes made on the B site will not help get rid of the retake meta at all. If their goal was to stop post plant meta this changes nothing lol— Gnoob (@Noobface) September 20, 2024

Another user on X says that the B site of Sunset has more issues and these changes do not address them at all. While it seems there is something for attackers, it still feels the defenders can easily take over. Do not forget that the A site is still untouched. Bro this doesn’t even solve the issues with the site 😭— Chronic Slump (@wtfslump) September 20, 2024

Another user states that this will completely kill Cypher meta on Sunset. A user even says, “rip cypher you will be missed”. Given Sunset is a defender map, with the changes Gekko or some other attackers will get proper benefit is what fans are speculating. According to the fans, “Attacking will be a lot easier especially with Gekko”.

Well, to see where the meta goes in Sunset, we’ll have to wait till the Valorant patch 9.08 notes are officially here. What do you think about the new changes in the Valorant Sunset map? Share your thoughts in the comments below.