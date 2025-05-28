Apple Developing an Xbox-Like Gaming App for iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV

Over the years, we have seen a bunch of AAA titles making their way over to iPhone, iPad, and the Mac. Still, there has been a lack of a central hub to track your achievements and games. But according to a new report, Apple could announce a new gaming app inspired by the Xbox, which will replace the Game Center.

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s reportedly planning to introduce a new Gaming hub-like app for their iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TV. The app will let you launch your installed games, check in on leaderboards, and keep tabs on your in-game achievements. Quite similar to Google Play games on Android or the Xbox app.

On Macs, it will even let you launch games that you have installed outside of the App Store. So, let’s say you downloaded a game from Steam, you should still be able to run it from Apple’s gaming hub. This app will come out with the release of the next iOS and macOS version in the coming September. However, we could get early access to it with the iOS 19 beta.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about this gaming app. We reported on it last year, when we discussed that the app would merge Apple Arcade, Game Center, and App Store into one. It could also bring iMessage and FaceTime capabilities for a better social gaming experience.

Apple has also recently bought its first gaming studio, according to Bloomberg’s report. They have bought RAC7, the studio behind Sneaky Sasquatch, which is one of the first games to come out for Apple Arcade. While Apple doesn’t have any upcoming plans for the studio itself, it just goes to show that the Cupertino giant is eyeing the gaming industry too.