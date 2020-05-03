As the Coronavirus-led global lockdown is preventing us to keep track of what day it is, time management is becoming one of the top priority in our lives. Well, fear not, this unique timer is here save your day and help you manage your time with ease.

The Ticktime is a one-of-a-kind timer device that can help you keep track of your time and manage it efficiently to get the most out of your day. With the Ticktime on your desk, you can manage your time with utmost efficiency.

Now, the device carries a hexagonal design marked with a pre-set timer on each of its six sides. The timers start from the 3-min mark and go all the way up to 30 minutes. To start a timer, just place the Ticktime with your preferred timer face on top and it starts the countdown automatically. To stop the timer, just flip the timer to the vertical position; no buttons or manual settings required.

However, if you want to set a timer for a specific time, there is a small LED-display and a couple of buttons at your disposal. You can even connect the device to your iOS or Android smartphone and it will sync the timers with your smartphone.

Now, you might be asking, “Can’t I download one of the thousand countdown timer apps from the App Store or the Play Store?”. Well, you definitely can, however, a physical device like this one makes a greater impact on your productivity than some virtual app in your smartphone.

The device can be used to time many of our daily activities like working out, cooking, meditating and many others. You can even break down your work into short intervals and use the Ticktime to keep a track of the intervals.

Some other key features of the Ticktime include sound adjustment of the alarms, pocketable size and weight and the unique patented design. Now, one of the best features amongst these is that the whole body of the device is magnetic. This means that you can stick the device on your fridge or any steel surface.

You can check out the Ticktime on Indiegogo as the company, Nllano, is running a campaign on the platform. The device is currently in the production phase and will start shipping on May 2020. You can get one Ticktime for $39 (~Rs 2988) as an early-bird offer. When it starts to retail globally, it will be priced at $59 (~Rs 4500).