Ubon Introduces J1 Magic Sunglasses Under Rs 2,000

Indian consumer brand Ubon has entered the smart glass arena and launched the new Ubon J1 Magic Sunglasses. The new product falls in the affordable price range and comes with features like anti-UVA/UVB, water resistance, and more. Here’s a look at the price, features, and more.

Ubon J1 Magic Sunglasses: Specs and Features

The Ubon J1 Magic Sunglasses have a classic half-frame and come with anti-UVA/UVB capabilities for protection against harmful rays. The smart glasses are equipped with an inbuilt microphone and open-ear 15mm speakers, which can provide up to 6 hours of playback time.

The glasses support Bluetooth 5.3, which can make room for faster pairing with a smartphone. This also allows for Bluetooth Calling, which can help you easily take voice calls. There’s also a USB Type-C port for charging.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Lalit Arora, Co-Founder of Ubon, said, “Ubon is thrilled to introduce J1 Magic Glasses: the multi-tasking sunglasses with speakers. These sunglasses represent the perfect blend of technology and style, a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge accessories to our customers. These sunglasses are more than just an accessory; they’re a lifestyle statement. We’re excited to bring you a product that embodies our brand’s dedication to innovation, quality, and style. Welcome to the future of eyewear.“

Additionally, the Ubon J1 Magic Sunglasses have an IP65 rating for water, dust, and sweat resistance.

Price and Availability

The Ubon J1 Magic Sunglasses are priced at Rs 1,999 (currently, Rs 1,299) and will be available in Grey and Black color options via the company’s website and leading retail stores. The pair comes with a 6-month warranty.