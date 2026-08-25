Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 10 Adds Dappled Forest Panorama, Renames Explorer Maps, and More

Mojang is continuing to polish the upcoming Minecraft 26.3 update with another Java update. The newly released Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 10 brings a noticeable visual change to the game: the Dappled Forest panorama is now featured in the main menu.

Alongside the cozy background, the snapshot introduces a new Realms introduction screen, cleans up the Explorer Map names, and adds a few more gameplay tweaks.

Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 10 Brings New Panorama and Gameplay Tweaks

The biggest change in the latest Snapshot 10 is something players will notice even before you launch a new world with the best Minecraft seeds. The main menu now uses an updated panorama featuring the Minecraft Dappled Forest biome alongside an Abandoned Camp.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang Studios

This autumn-inspired scenery is surely giving players a cozier vibe and an early glimpse of the Minecraft Abandoned Camp. The new snapshot also adds a new introduction screen for the Realms. Now, players can access it through the Add Realm button, but if you already have the trial, it will show up automatically.

Mojang has also reverted the recent changes made to the Drowned mob in Minecraft. There’s another big change in the latest Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 10 related to the Explorer Maps. There are several name changes brought to the Explorer Maps in Minecraft that make them easier to understand. Here’re the updated names:

Ocean Monument Explore Map -> Ocean Monument Map

Swamp Hut Explorer Map -> Swamp Hut Map

Trial Chambers Explorer Map -> Buried Trial Chambers Map

Woodland Mansion Explorer Map -> Woodland Mansion Map

Jungle Pyramid Explorer Map -> Jungle Pyramid Map

Other smaller changes in the latest Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 10 include: enchantments now apply to items that are damaged while protecting an undead mob from sunlight.

Eating a Chorus Fruit in Minecraft has received a small visual improvement. When you eat the fruit and teleport randomly, particles appear in the direction of the teleportation.

Another essential update is that the subtitles now point toward the most recent sound in range, helping players identify the direction of the latest nearby sound. Lastly, Mojang has changed the Adventure Mode icon in the Game Mode Switcher to the Buried Treasure Map in the latest Minecraft 26.3 Snapshot 10.