FPS Games Show Announced, Bringing a Dedicated Showcase for Shooter Fans

First-person shooter fans would be delighted by this news, as Bulkhead Interactive, creators of WARDOGS, has announced a dedicated showcase called ‘The FPS Games Show’. The showcase is announced as an “FPS showcase made by FPS developers for FPS players.” The debut installment of this showcase will take place on September 3, 2026, at 7 pm BST, live on Twitch.

Earlier today, Bulkhead Interactive teased the special FPS-focused showcase called The FPS Games Show 2026. As mentioned earlier, the pre-recorded event will broadcast exclusively on Twitch and will feature exclusive trailers, reveals, and updates for ongoing and upcoming FPS games.

As reported by Bulkhead, The FPS Games Show will feature a mix of well-known titles and upcoming games in the FPS genre. Some of the games confirmed for the event include Rainbow Six Siege, Escape from Tarkov, Ready or Not, SCUM, Gray Zone Warfare, Beautiful Light, Bodycam, and Hell Let Loose: Vietnam.

There will also be new and lesser-known titles such as WARDOGS, Bellum, Incursion Red River, Road to Vostok, Sand Raiders of Sophie, 83, and Terminal War.

The FPS Games Show is a new collaborative showcase that plans to bring studios together from across the FPS genre. Every participating studio is joining the showcase for free, with no money spent on paid placements or marketing.

CEO of Bulkhead, Joe Brammer, says in a press release, “FPS games have been a cornerstone of the industry for more than three decades, building one of the biggest and most dedicated player communities in gaming. Yet that audience is underserved when it comes to a dedicated place for news, updates, and new game reveals.”

Brammer adds that the show plans to provide FPS gamers a dedicated space where they can get info about their favorite first-person shooters without having to wait while watching game trailers from other genres. Unfortunately, if you’re a Call of Duty fan, tune in to COD NEXT this week for info on MW4.