Twitter is rolling out ‘Topics’ in India, the company’s feature to help you discover content based on your interests. The feature is currently available in English and Hindi.

“Whether it’s your favourite band, sports team, city, or activity – with Topics we are making it easier to find, follow and talk about your interests,” wrote Twitter India in its announcement tweet.

You can also share your interests by sharing Topics. From a Topic’s page, tapping the new share icon lets you send a link to the Topic in a Tweet, DM, or outside of Twitter. — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) October 29, 2020

The current list of Twitter topics includes Anime & Manga, Arts & Culture, Business & Finance, Careers, Entertainment, Fashion & Beauty, Fitness, Food, Gaming, Home & Family, Movies & TV, Music, News, Only on Twitter, Outdoors, Politics, Science, Sports, Technology, Travel, and Trending.

When you expand one of these topics, you will find sub-categories related to the main topic, which will help you narrow down your interest. In addition, Twitter says it will add new topics every week.

To access Twitter topics, all you have to do is open the app, tap on the hamburger menu in the top-left corner, and choose ‘Topics’. You can manage followed topics and discover suggested topics through this section.

Twitter’s Topics feature will be helpful for those who are interested to learn more about a specific topic by interacting with others who are either experts in the field or share a common interest in the subject. One could say it is more like Twitter’s implementation of Reddit’s subreddits.

“India is an important market for Twitter. We want to strengthen the service’s value for Indian audiences by giving them more control over what they want to see on their timelines,” said Manish Maheshwari, MD, Twitter India.