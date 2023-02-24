Truke Buds A1 with ANC Support Comes in at Under Rs 2,000

Indian brand Truke has introduced the new Buds A1 TWS in India. The earbuds fall in the sub-Rs 2,000 price bracket to compete with options from boAt, Boult Audio, Noise, and more. You get features like ANC support, up to 48 hours of battery life, and much more. Read on to know the price and more details.

Truke Buds A1: Specs and Features

The Buds A1 are in-ear-styled truly wireless earbuds and come with an oval-shaped texture classic case design. The main highlight is support for hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 30dB. The Ambient Transparency Mode helps in letting in the sounds when needed. There’s a quad-mic setup, which supports ENC (environmental noise cancellation) for clearer calls.

The earbuds get 10mm Real Titanium Speaker Drivers and have support for four EQ modes, namely, Dynamic Audio, Bass Boost Mode, Movie Mode, and the default Balanced Mode. The Buds A1 is compatible with Bluetooth version 5.3 and to further make pairing quicker, there’s the One Step Instant Paring technology too.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Pankaj Upadhyay, CEO, Truke India, said, “Our new product, Buds A1 is in line with our vision to provide made-in-India premium-quality audio accessories to our consumers at an affordable price. We are introducing one of the most affordable TWS with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) features to enhance the overall experience for our users. We are more than confident that consumers will appreciate the product that also comes with premium sound quality along with 3 EQ modes with a dedicated Movie Mode and many other premium features.“

There’s a 50ms low latency Gaming mode too for fewer lags. The earbuds are claimed to provide a total playback time of up to 48 hours and come with USB-C-based fast charging, which can lead to up to 10 hours of listening in 10 minutes of charging time.

Additional features include an IPX4 rating, touch controls, and support for SBC and AAC audio codecs.

Price and Availability

The Truke Buds A1 retail at Rs 1,499 but will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,299, starting March 3. The TWS can be pre-ordered via Amazon India.

They come in Black and Blue colorways.

Pre-order Truke Buds A1 via Amazon