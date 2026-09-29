Troy Baker Says Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet Will “Blow Your Minds”

Troy Baker, the acclaimed voice actor behind Joel in The Last of Us video games, has teased what Naughty Dog has in store for its next outing, Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet, at Ottawa Comiccon earlier this month. Users filmed the hour-long footage and published it on YouTube, and at the end, Troy Baker hypes Naughty Dog’s space adventure, saying, “You guys are going to have your minds blown.”

“You are not ready. You are not ready. It’s so good,” says Baker, who’s also involved with Intergalactic himself. Naughty Dog previously confirmed it had completed performance capture, and Troy Baker praised Tati Gabrielle’s portrayal of Intergalactic’s protagonist, Jordan A. Mun, who is a bounty hunter in space, just like Cowboy Bebop.

Image Credit: Naughty Dog

“I don’t know how Neil [Druckmann] found two amazing actors,” said Baker. “He found Ashley for Ellie, and he found Tati for Jordan. It’s like, what? How do you do that? She is the spiritual successor. There is so much about Jordan and that game of Intergalactic that feels like… man, I feel all of it.”

Then Baker went on to praise how Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is pushing what Naughty Dog is capable of, saying, “I feel Uncharted, I feel The Last of Us, I feel something new. They are testing the bounds of what that studio is capable of. Everything that I’ve seen, they are delivering, and it’s going to be incredible.”

Earlier today, Neil Druckmann confirmed in a blog post shared for The Last of Us Day that Naughty Dog will fully reveal Intergalactic in 2027. The studio also revealed a new screenshot with Jordan on the planet Sempiria.

However, Druckmann didn’t share any updates on the game’s release, despite popular leaker NateTheHate claiming that Intergalactic The Heretic Prophet is eyeing a 2027 release. He did mention that Naughty Dog is developing two new Last of Us projects, which will further expand the series’ canon.

So, this, along with Troy Baker’s comments about Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, should get anyone excited for Naughty Dog’s next PlayStation outing.