Unlike other web browsers, Google Chrome does not include an in-built screenshot tool and hence, we usually had to rely on third-party extensions or the snipping tool present in the operating system to capture a screenshot. Well, not anymore. If you’re someone looking for an easy way to capture an entire webpage in Google Chrome without using any third-party extensions, this quick trick might come in handy.

Take Screenshots in Chrome Without Extensions

1. Firstly, open Google Chrome or any Chromium-based browser and press the F12 key on your keyboard to access Dev Tools.

2. Once you’re in there, press Ctrl+Shift+P to access the command panel. Take a look at the below image for a better understanding.

3. Type “full” in the command panel and hit Enter. Chrome will now take the entire page’s screenshot in PNG format. The screenshot will be saved in your usual Chrome Downloads folder

This way, you will not have to go through the hassle of cropping out unwanted elements in your screenshot, browser tab headers for instance.

While this trick works fine on most of the websites, performing this on some websites like Reddit results in duplication of contents. I tried using the trick on various websites and found this issue only on Reddit.

In the meantime, if you are interested to learn more tricks to use Google Chrome like a pro, do not forget to check out our article on the same here. Try out this quick trick the next time you would want to capture an entire webpage and let us know if you found this helpful in the comments.