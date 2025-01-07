Tougen Anki Anime Release Window Revealed with a Brand New Trailer

Tougen Anki is a new-generation manga that has been gaining traction among Shonen fanatics in recent years. Earlier, it was announced that this dark fantasy manga by Yura Urushibara is getting an anime adaptation. It can be counted as one of the most anticipated anime of 2025, especially if you ask my Editor. So, he couldn’t hold his excitement when sharing the official trailer for Tougen Anki by Hibari Studio today.

Tougen Anki is scheduled to be broadcast in July 2025 alongside Dandadan and Kaiju No. 8’s second season. The production staff unveiled the action-packed first trailer for the Tougen Anki anime, and you can check it out below:

Along with the trailer, a new key visual including the details of the production team and voice actor cast has also been revealed. Tougen Anki follows the revenge-driven tale of Shiki Ichinose who has the blood of Oni within him. Here is the official synopsis of the anime:

The blood of Oni and Momotaro has been passed down to some humans. Long ago, “Oni” lived quietly because they were aware of their own violent nature but “Momotaro” attacked them. Each of them organized “Momotaro Organization” and “Oni Organization” and fought each other for thousands of years.



After a sudden attack by Momotaro, the protagonist, Ichinose Shiki, discovers that he is a demon. What is Shiki’s fate after meeting the “demon” that lives in her blood?— The next generation of dark heroes begins here!

If you are interested in checking out the production studio and cast working in this anime, the staff information is below:

Director: Ato Nonaka (known for MHA Season 3, Fate/Zero, etc)

Assistant Director: Hiroyuki Hashimoto (known for Code Geass, Angel Beats, etc)

Hiroyuki Hashimoto (known for Code Geass, Angel Beats, etc) Series Composition: Yuki Sugawara

Character Designer: Ryoko Amisaki

Ryoko Amisaki Editor: Yumika Okazaki

Music Composer: Kohta Yamamoto (known for Kingdom and AOT Final Season)

The riveting trailer and my Editor’s vouch have piqued my interest, and I will be checking out this anime when it airs in July later this year. In the meantime, what do you think about this upcoming anime? Let us know in the comments below.