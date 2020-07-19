With the announcement of the macOS Big Sur, Apple finally put an end to the macOS X line of software. Although the latest macOS 11 brings a ton of features with it, I am sure older Mac users still cherish the initial macOS X versions. Well, if you are one of these Mac users, then this cool timelapse showing the installations of every macOS 10 update will make you feel all fuzzy and warm.

Created by YouTuber Martin Nobel, this 5-minute time-lapse showcases the installations of all the macOS X versions. The video starts with the installation of the first public release of macOS 10.0 Cheetah, which released 19 years ago, on March 24, 2001. It ends with the user installing the last macOS 10 update, macOS 10.15 Catalina which came last year.

Getting into the technical aspects, we found that Martin used the QEMU emulator to perform the task. It is essentially an open-source virtualizer and emulator. So, according to the description of the creator’s video, he used QEMU 10.0-10.3 for the hardware virtualizations and VMware Fusion to emulate the installations.

Now, personally, I have used macOS for a very brief period of time and it was macOS 10.14 Mojave. However, watching this video made me realize how far we have come with the designs and UI changes in the mac operating software.

Moreover, with the latest Big Sur update, Apple is slowly transitioning to a more comprehensive OS ecosystem for their devices by bringing iOS and iPadOS features to the platform. However, if you are a lifelong macOS fan, then I am sure that this video will make you feel nostalgic. You can check it out right below.