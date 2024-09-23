Thunderbolts Trailer Released: Meet the Promising Misfits of Marvel

After being initially teased in 2021, we finally have the official teaser trailer for Thunderbolts. This movie has been in talks since ‘Black Widow’ was released introducing the Red Guardian, Yelena Belova, and Taskmaster. Other than that, characters like John Walker and Ghost were introduced in Marvel with earlier projects, and even in Falcon and The Winter Soldier, there were subtle hints regarding the creation of this movie. Now finally, the trailer for Marvel’s Thunderbolts has been released and in this article, find out all you need to know about it!

The trailer does give us some hints about the plot of this movie where Red Guardian, Yelena, John Walker, Ghost, and Taskmaster find themselves to be trapped with each other in a room where someone has attempted to kill them all. In my assumption, the movie will probably revolve around them finding out who it was which will expand to a much deeper plot line.

The trailer at some points shows us that Bucky is with them but in the final scene of the trailer, we see him attacking them with the same weapon he used to total Falcon, Natasha, and Captain America’s car in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The trailer starts with Yelena saying that she does not feel whole and I assume that the movie will bring together these unlikely heroes as a team making Yelena feel fulfilled to have others around her.

Is Sentry in the Thunderbolts Trailer?

Now a lot of us heard about the appearance of Sentry in Thunderbolts but was he in the trailer? When Yelena and the others find themselves trapped in that room a guy crawls out of a box and says his name name is Bob.

Well, in the comics, Sentry’s name is Robert Reynolds and his nickname is “Bob”. So, yes, Sentry appears in the trailer of Thunderbolts and the “Bob” guy is Sentry. Lewis Pullman plays Sentry in Thunderbolts, but as of now, we don’t know the intensity of his role in the movie. So let’s wait and see what Thunderbolts brings us and till then, stay tuned!