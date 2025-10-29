Creators Can Now Edit YouTube Shorts Directly in Adobe Premiere Mobile

At the recent Adobe MAX 2025 event, Adobe announced a new partnership with YouTube to integrate Premiere Mobile editing directly into YouTube Shorts. This feature will allow creators to edit YouTube Shorts using professional-grade tools, effects, and AI features through the Adobe Premiere mobile app for free.

Edit and Publish YouTube Shorts Using Adobe Premiere

You will soon see a new “Edit in Adobe Premiere” option inside the YouTube Shorts creation interface. Tapping the option will open Adobe Premiere in a special “Create for YouTube Shorts” mode. Here, you can create vertical videos with templates specifically made for Shorts. You can also choose pre-made transitions, text presets, and effects.

Next, Adobe is offering its Firefly AI tool for quick AI video editing, background edits, and color correction. The best part is that with just one tap in Adobe Premiere, you can publish the video as YouTube Shorts. This feature is first coming on iPhones.

Basically, creators now have access to professional-level editing capabilities on mobile. While TikTok has CapCut video editor and Instagram has Edits for Reel editing, YouTube now brings direct integration with Adobe Premiere on mobile.

Apart from that, at the MAX 2025 event, Adobe announced several new AI features for its creative suite. Adobe Firefly is getting support for custom models which can be trained using just 6-12 images. In addition, layered image editing is coming and it will support higher resolution output. Adobe is also adding the ability to generate soundtrack and speech inside Firefly.

Next, users can now use third-party AI models from Google, Flux, etc. for the Generative Fill feature in Adobe Photoshop. And on the web version of Photoshop, you can chat with a chatbot-style AI assistant to edit images conversationally.