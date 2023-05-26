Thomson Introduces New Smart TVs in India; Starts at Rs 10,499

Thomson has introduced a bunch of new Smart TVs in India. This includes the FA series and the Oath Pro Max 4K TVs. The company has also launched new washing machines alongside. Check out the details about the new products below.

Thomson TVs: Specs and Features

The new Thomson FA series includes three TV models; 32-inch, 40-inch, and 42-inch. The TVs come with RealTek processors, along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, They run Android TV 11 and support the Google Play Store for access to more than 6,000 apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, ZEE5, and more. The TVs sport a bezel-less display with support for up to a Full HD resolution. For the audio part, you get 30W speakers with support for Dolby Digital.

The 4K TVs come in 43-inch and 50-inch screen sizes and run Google TV OS. These also support thousands of apps and games. They come with a bezel-less design with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. There are 40W Stereo Box Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS TrueSurround. The new Thomson 4K TVs are equipped with a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage, along with support for dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI ARC/CEC, and USB 3.0.

Both TV series come with Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, multiple profiles, manual and voice controls, smart home device controls, access to personalized content, and more.

In addition to this, Thomson has launched new washing machines, which come with a soft close lid, 3D wash rollers, a detergent box, and more features. These are available in 9kg (TSA9000SP), 10kg (TSA1000SP), 11kg (TSA1100SP), and 12kg (TSA1200SP) variants.

Price and Availability

The Thomson FA series is priced at Rs 10,499 (32-inch model), Rs 15,999 (40-inch model), and Rs 16,999 (50-inch model). The Oath Pro Max 4K TVs retail at Rs 22,999 and Rs 27,999 for the 43-inch and 50-inch models, respectively. The washing machines start at Rs 12,999.

The new Thomson products are listed on the company’s website and will be available via Flipkart, starting May 30.