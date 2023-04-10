Thomson Introduces New 65-Inch TV with Google TV in India

Thomson has launched its new 65-inch Smart TV as part of its Oath Pro Max series in India. The TV comes with a frameless design, Dolby Atmos support, and much more. Have a look at the price, features, and more below.

Thomson 65-inch TV: Specs and Features

The Thomson Oath Pro Max 65-inch model has a 4K IPS display with HDR10+, 500 nits of brightness, and Dolby Vision support. It comes with a fully bezel-less design for an enhanced visual experience.

There are two 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box speakers. The TV also supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS TrueSurround. The Smart TV comes with surround sound and has four sound modes, namely, Standard, Sport, Movie, and Music.

For the internals, there’s an MT9062 processor with Mali-G52 GPU. The new Thomson TV comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Connectivity options include Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.0, USB 2.0, and HDMI.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, an Exclusive Brand Licensee of THOMSON in India said, “This is our third big launch of 2023 and we are extremely elated in extending our portfolio. This TV is packed with top-notch features and hardware yet again giving the Indian consumer the opportunity to put their hands on the best of technology & design at an extremely pocket-friendly price.“

Google TV enables access to thousands of apps, including OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Sony Liv, and more. You also get features like adult and child profiles, personalized content, smart home controls, and the ability to control the TV via the Google TV app.

Additionally, the new Thomson 65-inch TV comes with Google Assistant-enabled remote (with dedicated keys for Netflix YouTube, and more) and inbuilt Chromecast and AirPlay. There’s support for additional devices like a speaker/headphone, a game controller, a mouse, and a keyboard.

Price and Availability

The new Thomson 65-inch Smart TV is priced at Rs 43,999 and will be available as part of the Flipkart Summer Saving Days Sale, starting April 13. It comes in a Rose Gold finish.