This Unique Device Can Easily Print Customized Lipstick Shades to Match Your Look!

L’Oreal has been working to bring various technological advancements to its beauty products. It is developing unique devices that let you customize your cosmetic products to match your look. At CES 2020, the company demoed a skincare device ‘Perso’ that lets you create a customized skincare serum based on your skin conditions. And last year, L’Oreal showed off a similar device to make customized lipsticks under its luxury brand, Yves Saint Laurent. It is now on sale, so you can check out the details and how it works right here!

YSL Rouge Sur Mesure Can Print Customized Lipstick Colors

Dubbed as the YSL Rouge Sur Mesure, the device comes in the form of a tall cylindrical body along with a detachable palette at the top. It features an all-black color design along with gold accents and looks premium. However, what’s more premium and impressive is the tech that is powering the Rouge Sur Mesure to allow users to create customized colors to match their look.

The device works with a companion app, thanks to Bluetooth support, that lets users upload a picture of themselves with their outfits. It then uses AI to analyze the look and create a customized lipstick shade to match it. You can also choose a lipstick color manually using the “Shade Wheel” feature of the app or pick a shade that matches the color of your dress or handbag using the color picker feature. Then, you can try the different shades with AR filters to preview them with your outfits and looks before actually “printing” them.

Once you choose the color you want, the YSL Rouge Sur Mesure uses three lipstick cartridges, which are inserted through the back of the device, to “print” the customized lipstick shade. Each of these three-cartridge sets falls under a specific color palette – red, pink, nude, and orange, and each set can generate up to 1,000 shades. The cartridges are sold separately for a price of $89 (~Rs 6,814) for each set.

The device will deliver the end product, which is the customized shade, inside the detachable palette at the top for one-time use. You can also generate a customized lipstick shade, detach the top palette, and put it in your purse for on-the-go touch-ups and contouring. Furthermore, you can save your created shades in the companion app for later use.

You can check out the official promo video of the device attached right below.

Now, coming to the price and availability, the YSL Rouge Sur Mesure comes at a premium price of $299 (~Rs 22,899) and is available to buy on YSL’s official website right now. Unfortunately, it’s not available in India. So, what do you think about the YSL Rouge Sur Mesure device? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.