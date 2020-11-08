As Google continues to make its shift to a whole new image for its GSuite (now called Google Workspace) apps, the company has started rolling out new colorful icons for its apps. We have seen the Mountain View-based software giant roll out the new Google Calendar icon to some users. Moreover, according to recent reports, the Google Pay app has also gained a new icon in India. Now, although these icons look pretty colorful, many users have criticized their monotonous color-scheme. So, if you are one of these users, then I am sure you will love this Chrome extension that can restore the previous icons for the Google apps.

Dubbed as Restore old Google icons, this simple yet nifty Chrome extension is for those who lose their Gmail or Google Drive tabs while browsing with an ocean of Google services tabs. This extension, after its installation in Chrome, simply brings back the old, distinguishable icons of the Google apps on the web.

The creator of the tool, Claudio Postinghel (@skavalai), is actually a product designer at a digital marketing firm. The “Restore old Google icons” one of his side projects and has become one of the most popular Chrome extensions on the Chrome Web Store.

Moreover, as it is a chromium-based extension, it works fine with any browser that supports Chrome extensions. I am currently using the Opera GX browser and was able to add the extension to it. And guess what? It actually works.

According to his comments and views on social media, I can assume that he created the tool to help users distinguish between the different Google apps while browsing the web.

Following the roll-out of the new Google icons, many users are reporting that they are very similar and create confusion while browsing the web. And, unlike the new icons, the previous icons were much more distinct.

So, if you are one of the majority of users having this issue, then I recommend you to add this extension to your web browser.