Home > News > The Witcher 3’s New Expansion Will Use AI to Bring Back Geralt’s Original Voice

The Witcher 3’s New Expansion Will Use AI to Bring Back Geralt’s Original Voice

Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher 3 and actor Jacek Rozenek recovering
Image Credit: CD Projekt RED / Jacek Rozenek
In Short
  • CDPR is teaming up with AI voice company Respeecher to bring back Geralt's original Polish voice in the upcoming Witcher 3 expansion in 2027.
  • The studio made the move to assist Polish actor Jacek Rozenek, who suffered a stroke in 2019 and is unable to record for long sessions.
  • The voice model is trained on more than 10,000 lines of Rozenek's Polish voice.
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CD Projekt RED (CDPR) has confirmed it will use AI to modify the voice of Jacek Rozenek, Geralt of Rivia’s Polish voice actor, in The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past expansion due in 2027.

Unlike typical AI voice replacements, Rozenek is still recording all his new lines himself, with AI only modifying the recordings afterward. The studio partnered with AI voice company Respeecher to make his new dialogue sound closer to his original performance. Respeecher trained its model on more than 10,000 lines he recorded for The Witcher 3.

Rozenek, who has voiced Geralt in Polish since 2007, suffered a stroke in 2019 that significantly affected his speech. He has since recovered and returned to voice acting, but his voice is now noticeably deeper and rougher. Rozenek told Game File how difficult it was to return to the role for a few quests in The Witcher 3’s next-gen update. “I was so exhausted after this recording,” he said.

Geralt Fighting in The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past Expansion
Image Credit: CD Projekt RED

The expansion’s timeline was another factor. Songs of the Past is set around the same period as the original game, so players will hear Geralt’s new dialogue alongside recordings made over a decade ago, and the change in his voice would be easy to notice. Rozenek supported the decision, saying the goal was to sound as close as possible to his performance from 12 years ago.

The AI modifications apply to the Polish version only. Doug Cockle, who voices Geralt in English, will record his dialogue without AI adjustments.

This is not the first time CDPR has used AI for voice work. The studio previously worked with Respeecher to recreate the Polish voice of Viktor Vektor in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty after the death of actor Miłogost Reczek’s, with his family’s permission.

As Geralt is set to return for yet another adventure in 2027, CDPR fans are currently playing the Edgerunners 2 update in Cyberpunk 2077, which also includes Geralt-themed gear that players can claim for free.

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Shubham Chaurasia

A gaming writer with a knack for finding the stories behind the games. From breaking news to detailed guides, I enjoy digging into the details that make gaming interesting. When I'm not exploring the latest in gaming, I'm probably catching up on anime. There's always something new to discover.

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