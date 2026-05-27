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New Witcher 3 DLC Songs of the Past Announced, Coming in 2027

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The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past DLC
Image Credit: CD Projekt Red
In Short
  • CD Projekt Red has officially announced The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past DLC.
  • The new expansion will seemingly serve as a narrative bridge to The Witcher 4.
  • The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past DLC will launch sometime in 2027 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
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CD Projekt Red has officially announced a brand-new, third major story expansion DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The new expansion, titled The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past DLC, is scheduled to launch in 2027, a staggering 12 years after the release of the base game. The announcement was released through the studio’s official channels, and it confirms that players will once again step into the boots of Geralt of Rivia.

The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past DLC Brings Performance Updates Ahead of Full Launch

In an X post shared by CD Projekt Red, the developers revealed the surprise Witcher 3 DLC with the caption stating, “Medallion’s humming… that can only mean one thing! It’s time to announce The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past.”

CDPR went on to reveal that the Songs of the Past DLC is being co-developed with Fool’s Theory, a Polish studio made up of veterans who worked on the original The Witcher 3. Additionally, Fool’s Theory is also currently handling the upcoming The Witcher 1 remake. While specific plot details related to the DLC are currently under wraps, rumors suggest that the story might serve as a narrative bridge leading directly into The Witcher 4.

Additionally, to support the technical demands of The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past, CD Projekt Red has also announced that the title will receive a major foundational update. The studio has announced that it will be stopping support for older operating systems and hardware following Microsoft’s retirement of Windows 10. The Witcher 3 will now run exclusively on DirectX 12, with mechanical HDDs no longer being supported.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past is slated to release sometime in 2027 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Players can expect the first concrete gameplay and story details later this year, possibly even at the Summer Game Fest 2026.

Are you excited about jumping into the world of The Witcher with a new DLC once again? Tell us in the comments below!

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Portrait of Pranav Maytray
Pranav Maytray

A die-hard fan of anything Souls-Like and lore-heavy. Can't help but dive deep into everything Fortnite, a long time favourite of his. In his free time, Pranav loves to watch movies, read comics, play Elden Ring (or Nightreign), and, most importantly, make music.

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