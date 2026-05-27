New Witcher 3 DLC Songs of the Past Announced, Coming in 2027

CD Projekt Red has officially announced a brand-new, third major story expansion DLC for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The new expansion, titled The Witcher 3 Songs of the Past DLC, is scheduled to launch in 2027, a staggering 12 years after the release of the base game. The announcement was released through the studio’s official channels, and it confirms that players will once again step into the boots of Geralt of Rivia.

In an X post shared by CD Projekt Red, the developers revealed the surprise Witcher 3 DLC with the caption stating, “Medallion’s humming… that can only mean one thing! It’s time to announce The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past.”

Medallion's humming… that can only mean one thing! It's time to announce The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past! ⚔️



This brand new expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will take you to the Path with Geralt of Rivia once more. It’s being co-developed with @Fools_Theory… pic.twitter.com/rrcPXppgdc — The Witcher (@thewitcher) May 27, 2026

CDPR went on to reveal that the Songs of the Past DLC is being co-developed with Fool’s Theory, a Polish studio made up of veterans who worked on the original The Witcher 3. Additionally, Fool’s Theory is also currently handling the upcoming The Witcher 1 remake. While specific plot details related to the DLC are currently under wraps, rumors suggest that the story might serve as a narrative bridge leading directly into The Witcher 4.

Additionally, to support the technical demands of The Witcher 3: Songs of the Past, CD Projekt Red has also announced that the title will receive a major foundational update. The studio has announced that it will be stopping support for older operating systems and hardware following Microsoft’s retirement of Windows 10. The Witcher 3 will now run exclusively on DirectX 12, with mechanical HDDs no longer being supported.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past is slated to release sometime in 2027 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Players can expect the first concrete gameplay and story details later this year, possibly even at the Summer Game Fest 2026.

Are you excited about jumping into the world of The Witcher with a new DLC once again? Tell us in the comments below!