The Last of Us Season 2 Will Bring Most Frustrating Infected Into The Picture

The acclaimed video game franchise The Last of Us’ live-action adaptation first premiered on HBO in 2022. It became a commercial success and was renewed for a second season in less than a couple of weeks. However, the die-hard fans of the video game franchise were somehow disappointed because the first season didn’t let the infected get a significant amount of screen time. The Last of Us Season 1 sees the survivors deal with the Runners, Clickers, and Bloaters. Now, finally, it’s time for the TV show to delve deeper and bring some new infected types into the picture in Season 2 and one of them is really the most frustrating one from video games.

‘Look Who’s Stalking’ Ellie in The Last of Us Season 2 Trailer

The Last of Us Part 2 of the video game brings emotional turmoil in Ellie’s life. She loses everything in the blink of an eye, and after that, she embraces her dark side and walks on the path of revenge. However, before actually being able to grab the ultimate villain, she encounters several enemies, be it the infected or the humans.

In an interview, Pedro Pascal hinted that the stakes would be higher in Season 2, and after witnessing the trailer, we learned what he tried to reveal. While fans who haven’t yet played the video game appreciated the brief glimpses of the upcoming season, the ones who are familiar with the events of the games know what the new season will come with. Like Clickers, The Last of Us Season 2 will see the entry of some creepy infected antagonists, including the ‘Stalkers.’ To be honest, they are the most annoying infected enemies Ellie deals with in the game.

Unlike Clickers, Stalkers can see their prey, but they hunt them down without making any noise. They prefer using stealth to hunt down their prey. After getting exposed to the virus, the infected person takes at least two weeks to one year to transform into a Stalker. These infected spot the enemy from a distance, and before giving them a chance to attack, stalkers run towards them at a fast pace and catch them.

Ellie will surely have a lot of trouble dealing with the Stalkers in the second season of The Last Of Us. However, knowing her determination, she’ll definitely find a way to move past these enemies.