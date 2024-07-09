The Devil Wears Prada Sequel in Works with Original Production Team

The critically acclaimed 2006 American dramedy film The Devil Wears Prada was a hit at the box office. The movie, starring Anna Hathaway and Meryl Sheep, earned $326.7 million worldwide. Even after eighteen years, the hype for the film remains the same among loyal fans. Ever since the film’s release, the majority of fans have been awaiting the sequel, and now that we know Disney has started working on the project, we cannot hold back our excitement for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 In Early Development Stage at Disney

NEW: A ‘Devil Wears Prada’ sequel is in the works, with Meryl Streep set to return as Miranda Priestly—now facing the dystopian post-aughts realities of the magazine business@lapresmidi reports. https://t.co/aezm1jpW8o— Puck (@PuckNews) July 8, 2024

The film, based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel, was released in 2006. Now, it’s finally getting a sequel, and fortunately, the project is in early development at Disney. Sometimes, when a film or a TV Show returns with a sequel after such a long time, there is usually a new production team working on it. However, that isn’t the case with The Devil Wears Prada 2, as Deadline has reported that the original producer and director will be handling the project. Well, that’s obviously good news, isn’t it?

Information about the cast and the storyline has yet to be revealed, but rumors surrounding the sequel project reveal that the plot will revolve around Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly. She will be seen struggling in her career as the magazine industry suddenly starts going downhill. Besides her, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton will also be seen playing a pivotal role. So, we now somewhat know who will make a comeback from the original cast.

Fans want the second film to arrive with the original cast, of course. While nothing is yet known about who among the original cast will return and who will not, we can hope that Anna Hathaway returns, as she has been spotted showing interest in the sequel film on many occasions.