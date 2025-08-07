The Batman Part 2 Officially Confirmed to Begin Filming in Early 2026

After generating a massive fanbase for Robert Pattinson’s Batman with the 2019 movie, fans were understandably hyped to see his brooding version of the Caped Crusader continue making life miserable for Gotham’s underworld. However, instead of updates, we’ve mostly been met with delays and radio silence surrounding the sequel. That changes now, with a massive confirmation finally revealing that The Batman Part 2 is set to begin filming soon. So, here’s everything you need to know about this update.

Image Credit: DC Studios (via Amazon, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

In a letter to shareholders (via Deadline), Warner Bros. has now confirmed that The Batman Part 2 will begin filming in early 2026, either in the spring or as early as January. Earlier, we heard that James Gunn had read the final draft of the sequel and is all in on what Matt Reeves has put together, so expectations are already sky-high.

That said, Gunn also made it clear that while Robert Pattinson’s Batman remains a fan favorite, he won’t be part of the new DCU. Instead, Gunn is currently on the hunt for a brand-new Batman actor, someone who’ll eventually share the screen with David Corenswet’s Superman as the DCU kicks into gear.

Some time ago, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav also stepped up and shared his excitement about the future of DC under James Gunn’s leadership, which just goes to show how confident the studio is about where things are headed. So, with that being said, what do you expect from The Batman Part 2? Let us know in the comments, and who knows, maybe your wishlist will come true when the movie finally hits theaters on October 1, 2027.