Lanterns Trailer Teases an Exciting Detective Story That Could Shape DCU

As a core part of James Gunn’s Gods and Monsters, Lanterns has undoubtedly become one of the most anticipated television series of the franchise. Whenever the audience thinks of Marvel and Dc, it’s always a typical superhero spectacle that they can imagine. However, the recently released official trailer of Lanterns reveals something different. Rather than bringing us the same cosmic action, it unleashes a much more grounded story that seems more like a detective drama that, of course, takes a different route.

John Stewart and Hal Jordan’s Partnership Takes Center Stage in Lanterns Trailer

The Lanterns trailer begins with John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) together in a car. The former is a new Green Lantern recruit, who tells Jordan that they have been training for two months and he still hasn’t had the chance to wear the ring. ‘Don’t get hung up on the jewelry, Junior‘ is the reply that he gets. Following that, Jordan jumps out of the car from the driver’s seat, leaving Stewart behind.

However, he survives, and when he approaches Jordan, saying, “I could’ve died,” he gets the reply that he wanted to get trained, so this is the actual training. Later, they arrive at a small town and get involved in a murder-mystery. Stewart is young, so he believes he can tackle the case better. In contrast, Hal Jordan thinks that it’s his job, so he is the one who would bring peace here. After giving us a handful of intense scenes, including the growing tension between the lead characters, the trailer sees Stewart asking Hal if he has spoken to the other Lanterns. ‘I’m only a human; they are aliens. One of them is a f****** squirrel,’ Hal says.

While the trailer didn’t reveal an exact release date, it tells us that the much-awaited DC project will be released sometime in August 2026. The first season of Lanterns will feature a total of eight episodes, and it will premiere exclusively on HBO Max.

Given the grounded detective storytelling, Lanterns appears to be a title that the franchise needed for a long time. Well, as of now, everything seems promising, but that said, never judge a book by its cover. So, let’s not raise our hopes and wait patiently for Lanterns’ official release.